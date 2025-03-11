Drones attack oil depot in Serpukhov, Moscow Oblast – photo

UAVs have attacked the Oka-Centre oil depot in the city of Serpukhov, Moscow Oblast, Russia, as reported by Russian Telegram channels.

Source: Russian Telegram channels Astra and Mash

Details: Astra reported a drone strike on the Oka-Centre oil depot, while Mash reported that the depot’s tanks were allegedly damaged by debris from a downed drone.

Serpukhov Mayor Alexei Shymko did not provide information on the consequences of the strike or any casualties. However, Moscow Oblast Governor Alexei Vorobyov had previously mentioned Serpukhov among the cities that were targeted.

Photos and videos confirm that the oil depot sustained damage.

Photo: Russian Telegram channels Astra

The Oka-Centre facility specialises in storing and distributing various types of fuel, including petrol and diesel.

Earlier, reports emerged of a large-scale drone attack on Moscow. Russian authorities claimed that 74 drones were shot down over the capital. Russia’s Ministry of Defence stated that a total of hundreds of drones attacked the country on the night of 10-11 March, with 337 allegedly intercepted.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the UAV attack "could significantly harm the emerging trend in contacts" regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Background:

Russia claims to be open to negotiations to end its war against Ukraine but insists on doing so on its own terms, which include maintaining control over four Ukrainian oblasts that are currently only partially occupied by Russian forces.

At the same time, Russia continues to launch daily missile and drone attacks on civilian areas across Ukraine, destroying residential districts and energy infrastructure while killing civilians.

Ukraine has previously identified its military targets inside Russia as arms production facilities and fuel depots supplying the Russian military. Photos and videos from Russian Telegram channels confirm that Ukrainian forces are striking only military-industrial sites in Russia.

