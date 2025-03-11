Russians attempt to breach defences in Sumy Oblast near villages of Zhuravka and Novenke

Russian forces are attempting to enter Sumy Oblast near the settlements of Novenke and Zhuravka with assault groups but are being destroyed by Ukraine’s defence forces.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, in an interview with Media Center Ukraine

Quote: "All attention regarding Sumy Oblast is now focused on the area where Ukraine’s defence forces are conducting operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. There have been reports that the Russians broke through the border and advanced deep into our territory… This is not true. Of course, the enemy has previously tried, and continues to try, to enter Ukraine to improve its position… The enemy may be planning to encircle our grouping in Kursk Oblast or cut off logistical routes. Two of these areas – Novenke and Zhuravka in Sumy Oblast – are essentially forming the left flank along the border in the Kursk operation.

Some time ago, the enemy even used columns of equipment near Zhuravka, moving towards our border in an attempt to break through. Those columns were destroyed by Ukraine’s defence forces. The enemy failed there. However, it continues trying to infiltrate our territory with small assault groups."

Details: Demchenko said that the Russian troops have recently intensified the use of such assault groups near Novenke.

Demchenko explained that the primary task of these assault units is to infiltrate Ukrainian territory as deeply as possible, accumulate forces and later expand the combat zone once reinforcements arrive.

Meanwhile, Demchenko stressed that all Russian assault groups that cross into Ukraine are being destroyed.

"We are using artillery and drones to prevent the enemy from gaining a foothold on our territory. This is essentially a kill zone where Russians die," Demchenko added.

In response to a question requesting clarification, Demchenko reiterated that, according to General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are currently no preconditions for Ukrainian defence forces' logistical routes to be completely cut off.

