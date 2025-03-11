All Sections
Zelenskyy's office outlines three conditions for EU to achieve lasting peace amid talks with US

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 11 March 2025, 14:42
Zelenskyy's office outlines three conditions for EU to achieve lasting peace amid talks with US
Andrii Yermak. Photo: Telegram

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has outlined three crucial conditions for the EU, including political and financial pressure on Russia, which will help secure lasting peace in Ukraine.

Source: Yermak in a column for The Guardian

Quote: "First, Ukraine must be given security guarantees that lend credibility to a future ceasefire agreement. Second, Europe must act decisively to strengthen and increase the sanctions against Russia. And third, Europe should take control of the frozen Russian assets to enable continued and increased support for Ukraine." 

Details: Yermak stated last week's European Council meeting demonstrated that when united, Europe can take control of its own security and future.

Quote: "It is our concern for lasting European security that drives Ukraine’s insistence on these conditions. Moscow’s decade-long aggression against Ukraine cannot be taken lightly – the leaders of Europe recognise this and we call on them at this critical time to deliver on the promising discussions in Brussels last Thursday." 

Background:

  • On 4 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the first steps toward a reliable peace in Ukraine could include the release of prisoners and an immediate ceasefire in the air and at sea, provided Russia reciprocates.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer proposed a one-month truce in Ukraine, covering air, sea and energy sectors.
  • On 11 March, negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations on resolving the war with Russia began in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Russo-Ukrainian warEUUkraine
Russo-Ukrainian war
