US Senator Graham calls on Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire and threatens with sanctions

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 12 March 2025, 13:34
US Senator Graham calls on Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire and threatens with sanctions
Lindsey Graham. Photo: Getty Images

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham hopes that Russia will agree to a 30-day ceasefire, but if Russia refuses, sanctions will have to be imposed.

Source: Lindsey Graham on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda  

Details: Graham said he was pleased to hear that "Ukraine has agreed to the United States’ proposal for a 30-day ceasefire".

"Well done to the Trump Team. I hope Russia will follow. If Russia refuses, we should sanction the hell out of them," he said. 

Graham assured that he would impose sanctions as envisaged by the Congress, "that will not only impact Russia, but will also impose sanctions and tariffs on countries that buy Russian goods, including oil, gas and uranium".

Background:

  • Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that such a temporary ceasefire is essential as "this is in no way a frozen conflict". 
  • Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in light of the talks between the US and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, stated that Moscow's position would not be formed abroad and it is therefore worth following the news from Russia.
  • Russian sources told Reuters that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is unlikely to accept the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

