Zelenskyy names main "red lines" for Ukraine

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has stated that Ukraine will never recognise the occupied territories as Russian, citing this as the main red line.

"Regarding red lines, I, as president, and Ukrainians, as citizens of their country, will not violate our Constitution, but will preserve our sovereignty and independence while defending our people and territory.

It is extremely difficult for us to fight back such an opponent, but we are fighting for our independence, and we will not acknowledge any occupied territories as the Russian Federation. This is a fact. Our people have fought for this, our heroes have died, there have been numerous people injured, so many things have happened...

That is why no one will forget about it when I say this – this is the most important red line. We will not let anyone forget about this crime against Ukraine."

Following the meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 11 March, Ukraine agreed to immediately implement a 30-day ceasefire if Russia reciprocates.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia, stated that Moscow would formulate its position independently.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that Ukraine agreed to the United States' idea of a 30-day ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war in order not to play along with the narratives of "unwillingness to make peace".

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US "will have contact with the Russians" on Wednesday, 12 March.

