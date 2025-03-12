White House reports that Trump's advisor spoke with Russian representative about ceasefire

Karoline Leavitt at a briefing at the White House. Photo: Getty Images

On 12 March, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz held a phone conversation with his Russian "counterpart" regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Source: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, cited by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, as reported by European Pravda

Details: It was noted that Waltz discussed the previously announced ceasefire proposal for Ukraine with his "Russian counterpart".

It is not specified who exactly spoke on behalf of Russia, as there is no position of national security advisor in the Russian government.

Background:

Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington will submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and said he hopes Russia will accept it.

He also said the US "will have contact with the Russians" on Wednesday 12 March.

