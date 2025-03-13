WP obtains Russian document and reveals potential demands for "peaceful resolution"

US flag on the US Embassy in Moscow near the Z symbol. Photo: Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Washington Post has reported that Russia prepared a document in February, according to which Russia "should work to weaken the US negotiating position on Ukraine" and "dismantle" the current Ukrainian government.

Source: The Washington Post, citing a document obtained by European intelligence and analysed by the agency

Details: The Washington Post noted that the document was prepared in February by an influential Moscow think tank close to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

It outlines Russia's maximalist demands for any end to the "conflict in Ukraine" [as the outlet referred to the Russo-Ukrainian war – ed.].

Quote: "It dismisses President Donald Trump’s preliminary plans for a peace deal within 100 days as ‘impossible to realise’ and says that ‘a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis cannot happen before 2026’."

Details: The document also rejects any plan to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine, as some European countries have proposed, and insists on Russian recognition of the seized territories of Ukraine.

In addition, it calls for a buffer zone in Ukraine’s north-east on the border with Russia’s Bryansk and Belgorod oblasts, as well as a demilitarised zone in Ukraine’s south near Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

"The latter would affect Odesa Oblast," WP notes.

The document also calls for the "complete dismantling" of the current Ukrainian government.

Quote: "The document was prepared by a think tank working closely with the FSB’s Fifth Service, the division that oversees operations in Ukraine, in the week ahead of talks between Russia and the United States in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which took place on 18 February.

A Russian academic close to senior Russian diplomats said the main thrust of the recommendations reflects the broad consensus in Moscow, but added that it is never clear to what degree the Kremlin leadership reacts to documents being prepared for it."

More details: The FSB-linked document outlines ways in which Russia can strengthen its negotiating position by exacerbating tensions between the United States, China, and the European Union and offering the United States access to Russian mineral resources, including in the territories of Ukraine it occupies, such as the eastern region of Donbas, where it is alleged to have reserves of rare earth metals.

In an interview on 24 February, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin said much the same thing when he suggested that Moscow might invite American companies to develop Russian mineral deposits, including in the occupied territories of Ukraine. This looked like an attempt to undermine the proposed agreement on the development of mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States.

The document states that Russia's efforts should primarily aim at normalising relations between Washington and Moscow by restoring the full diplomatic staff of both countries' embassies.

The document also proposes that Russia should agree not to deploy its Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Belarus, on the border with the European Union, and in exchange, the United States should agree not to deploy new missile systems on the continent.

It also suggests that Russia should stop supplying weapons to countries deemed "unfriendly" to the US, and in return, the US should stop arming Ukraine. However, it was added that stopping Russian arms sales to Moscow's allies would be "difficult to realise".

The document rejects the initial proposals for a peace deal made by Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg. The proposal suggested Ukraine should give up the territories occupied by Russia and agree not to try to regain them in the future, either militarily or diplomatically.

However, the FSB-linked document notes that even such a settlement is not sufficient and that without official recognition of Russian sovereignty over the occupied regions, it is "fairly likely" that the armed conflict will resume in the medium term, "for example after the next change of administration in the US".

The document also dismisses any potential political concessions by Ukraine, such as Kyiv's renunciation of NATO membership and holding elections that allow pro-Russian parties, as not going far enough.

"In reality, the current Kyiv regime cannot be changed from inside the country. Its complete dismantling is needed," it says.

The presence of any peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine is also rejected as "absolutely unnecessary", as any force would be under "serious Western influence", and US plans to continue arming Ukraine after any peace agreement are "absolutely unacceptable", as is maintaining the Ukrainian army at its current level of 1 million men.

The document also rejects attempts to engage Russia in a peace deal by offering to partially lift sanctions.

"It’s not clear what would be the benefit for Russia. The importance of the factor of sanctions against our country has been clearly exaggerated," the document says.

Background:

Following a meeting in Jeddah on 11 March, Ukraine agreed to an immediate 30-day ceasefire if Russia also adheres to it.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would form its own position amid the US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia.

