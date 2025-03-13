White House remains silent on mechanisms to force Russia into ceasefire – CNN

The White House has declined to say whether US President Donald Trump’s administration has any enforcement mechanism in place should Russia violate the US-proposed ceasefire with Ukraine.

Source: CNN with reference to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt

Quote from Leavitt: "Well, that's obviously a grand hypothetical question that I won't comment on, because we’re not there yet.

Advertisement:

The current state of play is that the Ukrainians have agreed to a ceasefire, the Ukrainians have agreed to the peace plan that was put on the table yesterday [11 March] in Saudi Arabia by the secretary of state and our national security adviser, whom I just spoke with before coming out here."

Details: Leavitt stated that National Security Adviser Mike Waltz had spoken with his Russian counterpart earlier that day and that Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, would be travelling to Moscow this week to urge Russia to sign the agreement. She added that it was now "up to the Russians to agree to this plan".

However, Leavitt refused to say whether Trump planned to call Russian leader Vladimir Putin directly to pressure him into complying with the ceasefire.

Quote from Leavitt: "I don’t have a readout on the president's calls, but as the president always does, if that call happens, he will let you guys know."

Previously: US President Donald Trump said he had received "some positive messages" regarding a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

Background:

Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington will submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and said he hopes Russia will accept it.

He also said the US "will have contact with the Russians" on Wednesday 12 March.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!