Russian drone attack: fire rages in Sumy Oblast, company premises damaged in Kharkiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 March 2025, 10:15
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

A Russian drone attack has caused damage in several Ukrainian regions. A Shahed loitering munition has hit the premises of a company in Kharkiv Oblast, garages in Sumy Oblast have caught fire, and houses in Kyiv Oblast have been damaged.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's State Emergency Service; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "The city of Chuhuiv, the Chuhuiv district. A Shahed UAV hit the ground on the territory of a company, while a bombardment damaged a local authority building, a garage and five lorries."

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that two houses had been damaged in a Russian strike on the Boryspil district. Windows were smashed in the buildings.

 
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack.
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Russian drones also attacked the Okhtyrka hromada in Sumy Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

 
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack.
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

"A fire broke out on the territory of a garage community. As the firefighters from the State Emergency Service were heading to the scene of the attack, the invaders launched yet another attack. The fire spread over a large area. Two main seats of fire were found: about 20 garages were burning at the same time," the State Emergency Service said.

The service added that the fire had been extinguished. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Background:

  • At dawn on 13 March, explosions rocked Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts as Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure facilities.
  • Later, it was reported that the Russians had damaged infrastructure facilities in the city of Dnipro and the Samara district and injured four people in an attack on the night of 12-13 March. Russian forces also attacked power facilities operated by Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing changes in the schedules of several trains.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force reported that since the evening of 12 March, Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, 117 Shahed-type loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones. Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 78 of the drones, and 38 decoy drones disappeared from radar.

