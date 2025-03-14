Russia launches 27 drones on Ukraine: 25 fail to reach their target

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with 27 Shahed attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 13 March. Ukraine's air defence has managed to down 16 drones and nine others failed to reach their targets.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 09:00, 16 Shahed attack UAVs have been confirmed shot down over Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts. In addition, nine enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Advertisement:

Details: Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts came under attack.

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the attack.

Background: The Russians attacked the town of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 13-14 March. The roof of a hospital caught fire and one person was injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!