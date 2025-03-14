Zelenskyy labels Putin's ceasefire comments as mere "bravado"

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Russian leader Vladimir Putin's claims that he is willing to agree to a ceasefire as "bravado" and said he believes Russia will strive to drag out the peace process

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on 14 March, as quoted by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote: "It seems to me that in the reaction we saw from Putin yesterday, there was more bravado... The Russians say, for example, 'We support a ceasefire, but...', and then, after the 'but', they start coming up with various details to delay the process."

Details: Zelenskyy believes this is an attempt by Putin to say that Russia "stands for peace", but on its own terms.

Background:

On Thursday 13 March, Putin stated that Russia was open to the proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine but emphasised that it must lead to a lasting peace.

He outlined several key questions that would need to be addressed as part of such a ceasefire agreement, particularly whether Ukraine will continue to mobilise troops and receive weapons, how issues of monitoring and verification will be handled, and who will determine violations along the 2,000-km front line.

Zelenskyy believes that Putin is presenting additional conditions for the cessation of hostilities, which he sees as an indication that Putin does not genuinely want to end the war.

