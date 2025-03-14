All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy labels Putin's ceasefire comments as mere "bravado"

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 14 March 2025, 19:23
Zelenskyy labels Putin's ceasefire comments as mere bravado
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock Photo: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Russian leader Vladimir Putin's claims that he is willing to agree to a ceasefire as "bravado" and said he believes Russia will strive to drag out the peace process

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on 14 March, as quoted by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote: "It seems to me that in the reaction we saw from Putin yesterday, there was more bravado... The Russians say, for example, 'We support a ceasefire, but...', and then, after the 'but', they start coming up with various details to delay the process."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy believes this is an attempt by Putin to say that Russia "stands for peace", but on its own terms.

Background:

  • On Thursday 13 March, Putin stated that Russia was open to the proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine but emphasised that it must lead to a lasting peace.
  • He outlined several key questions that would need to be addressed as part of such a ceasefire agreement, particularly whether Ukraine will continue to mobilise troops and receive weapons, how issues of monitoring and verification will be handled, and who will determine violations along the 2,000-km front line.
  • Zelenskyy believes that Putin is presenting additional conditions for the cessation of hostilities, which he sees as an indication that Putin does not genuinely want to end the war.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyywarPutinnegotiations
Advertisement:
Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine indefinitely – The Times
Germany donates Gepard anti-aircraft systems, Vector drones and ammunition to Ukraine
Zelenskyy signs law on deploying Ukrainian Armed Forces to other countries during martial law
EU Council approves €3.5bn tranche for Ukraine
Ukrainian foreign minister states Russia has not yet provided official response to US ceasefire proposal
Trump: I will speak to Putin on Tuesday
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Kursk operation has achieved its objective
Zelenskyy says territorial issues were discussed in Saudi Arabia
Zelenskyy: We've heard Putin's statements about conditions – he doesn't want a ceasefire
RECENT NEWS
18:21
Polish foreign minister asks Polish opposition to influence Hungary's position on Ukraine
18:08
EU chief diplomat: EU to see what it can do about funding for Radio Liberty
18:02
NATO fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic states three times in a week
17:45
EXPLAINERCan France’s nuclear forces replace the US and protect all of Europe?
17:34
Canadian prime minister invites Zelenskyy to G7 summit
17:08
EU confirms US withdrawal from group investigating Russia's war crimes in Ukraine
16:35
Most Americans support Ukraine in war and believe Trump is on Russia's side – poll
16:26
UK says "significant number" of countries ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
16:13
EU chief diplomat confirms EU wants to provide Ukraine with €40 billion in military aid
16:12
Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine indefinitely – The Times
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: