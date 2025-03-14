Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm
Friday, 14 March 2025, 21:24
US President Donald Trump has described his campaign promise to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "in 24 hours" as sarcasm.
Source: European Pravda; Trump in interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson, published on 14 March
Details: Attkisson noted the difficulty of settling a Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine while reminding Trump that during the election campaign, he said he would "have this war settled in 24 hours".
Quote from Trump: "Well, I was being a little bit sarcastic when I said that I would. What I really meant is I would like to get it settled, and I think I will be successful."
Background:
- Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided Russia also adheres to it, following the talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 11 March.
- Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin reacted cautiously to the US proposal for a ceasefire. While not rejecting it outright, he hinted that Moscow could impose its conditions on any agreement.
- Trump described Putin’s statement as "promising, but not complete". He also said that if Russia did not agree to a 30-day ceasefire, it would be a "disappointing moment for the world".
