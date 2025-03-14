Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm

US President Donald Trump has described his campaign promise to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "in 24 hours" as sarcasm.

Source: European Pravda; Trump in interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson, published on 14 March

Details: Attkisson noted the difficulty of settling a Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine while reminding Trump that during the election campaign, he said he would "have this war settled in 24 hours".

Advertisement:

Quote from Trump: "Well, I was being a little bit sarcastic when I said that I would. What I really meant is I would like to get it settled, and I think I will be successful."

Background:

Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided Russia also adheres to it, following the talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 11 March.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin reacted cautiously to the US proposal for a ceasefire. While not rejecting it outright, he hinted that Moscow could impose its conditions on any agreement.

Trump described Putin’s statement as "promising, but not complete". He also said that if Russia did not agree to a 30-day ceasefire, it would be a "disappointing moment for the world".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!