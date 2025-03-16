Rubble removal continues at site of Russian strike in Chernihiv – photos

The aftermath of a Russian strike on Chernihiv. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Ukrainian emergency workers reported on the night of 15-16 March that the rubble was being cleared at the site of a Russian strike in the city of Chernihiv.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Quote: "Firefighters have extinguished a fire in an apartment block in Chernihiv. The rubble is being cleared."

Details: The SES noted that three cars had been damaged in the attack.

Quote: "There have been no casualties so far. One elderly woman has been evacuated. Emergency services are working at the scene and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are assisting the people affected by the attack."

Details: Emergency workers reported that invincibility centres had been set up in the city to provide residents with warmth, essential aid and communication access. [An invincibility centre is a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Background: Russian loitering munitions were reported to have damaged a five-storey apartment block and two houses in Chernihiv.

