Zelenskyy: Russia stole almost another week of war after Jeddah negotiations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that following the negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Jeddah and the subsequent proposals for a ceasefire, Russia "stole almost another week of war".

Quote: "After the talks in Jeddah and the American proposal for a ceasefire on the front line, Russia stole almost another week – a week of war that only Russia wants.

We will do everything to further intensify diplomacy. We will do everything to make diplomacy effective.

But every day now is about defending our independence, our state and our people. We must remember – it is the support of our army, all our defence and security forces and our state that determines everything."

During a meeting on 11 March in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine agreed to implement a 30-day ceasefire provided that Russia agreed to the same terms.

On 13 March, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin reacted cautiously to the US proposal for a ceasefire. While not rejecting it outright, he hinted that Moscow might impose additional conditions on any agreement.

That same day, Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, was in Moscow. The Kremlin later stated that "additional signals" had been sent through him to Donald Trump.

Shortly afterwards, Trump announced that the US side had had a "very good and productive discussion" with the Kremlin leader, adding that there was now "a very good chance that this terrible, bloody war could finally end".

Zelenskyy stressed that it was crucial for the United States not to accept Russia's additional conditions for a ceasefire. He also emphasised that US President Donald Trump must take a firm stance on Russia if it refuses to accept his 30-day ceasefire proposal.

