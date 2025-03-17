Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces has posted a video of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast after three years of heavy and bloody battles for the village.

Details: The post noted that the video shared belongs to the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Quote: "Bilohorivka is a symbol of the indomitability and strength of airborne troops!

Once a quiet village in Luhansk Oblast, it has become the battleground for intense and bloody fights since 2022.

Airborne soldiers became the shield to stop the invasion when the enemy stepped onto our land in 2022.

Years 2023, 2024, 2025. Bilohorivka is still holding out – we are defending our land!

What remains of the settlement now is not just the deep wounds of war, but also a symbol of the resilience and bravery of every Ukrainian soldier."

At the end of February, it was reported that the village of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, which Ukrainian analysts from DeepState had marked as a complete "grey zone" on their map, remains under the control of Ukraine's defence forces.

On 24 February, DeepState reported that Russian forces had advanced in Bilohorivka. Since 15 February, DeepState's map had marked the settlement as entirely within the "grey zone".

Read also: The battle for the white hills. What's really happening in Bilohorivka, which hardly ever makes the news

