A disused warehouse building has caught fire, a kindergarten, a residential building and a shop have been damaged and one person injured as a result of a nighttime Russian drone attack in Odesa Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service (SES); Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from SES: "As a result of enemy strikes, a disused warehouse building, a shop and a car caught fire. Firefighters swiftly extinguished the blaze. A kindergarten and a residential building were also damaged. One person was injured."

A firefighter extinguishing the fire. Photo: State Emergency Service

Details: Kiper reported that around 500 consumers in the suburbs of Odesa are currently without power due to the damage to energy infrastructure. All the appropriate services are working to deal with the aftermath.

Background:

At night, the Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, damaging infrastructure facilities in two districts and causing power supply disruptions.

Emergency power outages were introduced in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava Oblast following a Russian drone attack.

A large-scale fire broke out at premises belonging to a business in Kharkiv Oblast after a Russian Shahed drone strike on the night of 17 March.

