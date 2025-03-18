Trump considers recognising occupied Crimea as Russian – Semafor

US President Donald Trump's administration is considering the possibility of recognising temporarily occupied Crimea as Russian territory as part of a potential deal to end the war.

Source: news website Semafor, citing two senior officials familiar with the matter

Details: The sources said Trump's administration is exploring various options to end the war, one of which is recognising Crimea as Russian. The US side is also considering the possibility of appealing to the United Nations to adopt a corresponding decision.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Trump has not formally made any decisions, and the possible Crimea moves are two of a multitude of options being floated as his administration pushes for an end to the war."

Details: US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes told Semafor that the administration has "made no such commitments and we will not negotiate this deal through the media".

Quote from Hughes: "Just two weeks ago, both Ukraine and Russia were miles apart on a ceasefire agreement, and we are now closer to a deal thanks to the leadership of President Trump. The goal remains the same: stop the killing and find a peaceful resolution to this conflict."

Background:

Mike Waltz, US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser, said that Ukraine may lose territory as part of the agreement to end the war in exchange for "future security guarantees, the future status of Ukraine".

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that any agreement to end the war would require territorial concessions from Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!