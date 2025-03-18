All Sections
Trump: many elements of peace deal have been agreed upon with Putin

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 06:39
Trump: many elements of peace deal have been agreed upon with Putin
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that many elements of a peace agreement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine have been agreed upon with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social

Details: Trump said his conversation with Putin would take place on the morning of 18 March (Eastern Standard Time).

Quote: "Many elements of a Final Agreement have been agreed to, but much remains. Thousands of young soldiers, and others, are being killed."

Details: Trump also stated that "each week brings 2,500 soldier deaths, from both sides", although he did not provide the source of this information.

"I look very much forward to the call with President Putin," Trump emphasised. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Background:

