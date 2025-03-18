Trump: many elements of peace deal have been agreed upon with Putin

US President Donald Trump has stated that many elements of a peace agreement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine have been agreed upon with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social

Details: Trump said his conversation with Putin would take place on the morning of 18 March (Eastern Standard Time).

Quote: "Many elements of a Final Agreement have been agreed to, but much remains. Thousands of young soldiers, and others, are being killed."

Details: Trump also stated that "each week brings 2,500 soldier deaths, from both sides", although he did not provide the source of this information.

"I look very much forward to the call with President Putin," Trump emphasised. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Background:

Trump, during a conversation with journalists aboard Air Force One on a late flight to Washington from Florida on 17 March, announced a planned phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday 18 March.

Semafor, citing two senior officials familiar with the matter, reported that Trump is considering the possibility of recognising temporarily occupied Crimea as Russian territory as part of a potential deal to end the war.

The Kremlin stated that "additional signals" had been sent to Trump through Witkoff.

Trump himself stated that Washington had had "good and productive discussions" with Putin on Thursday 13 March. At that time, he said there was "a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end".

