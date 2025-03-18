Russian attacks Ukraine with 137 drones: 127 did not reach their targets

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with 137 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones since the evening of 17 March. A total of 63 drones have been destroyed and another 64 have disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 09:00, 63 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts. A total of 64 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: The Russian attack affected Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy oblasts.

The Russians launched the drones from the Russian cities of Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups.

