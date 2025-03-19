All Sections
Zelenskyy: Putin's ultimatums remain unchanged since beginning of full-scale invasion, Ukraine will not accept them

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 00:54
Zelenskyy: Putin's ultimatums remain unchanged since beginning of full-scale invasion, Ukraine will not accept them
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin's ultimatums have remained unchanged since the beginning of the full-scale invasion and their goal is to weaken Ukraine's defence capability. Zelenskyy, however, has stressed that Ukraine and its international allies will not accept such conditions.

Source: Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists 

Quote: "What lies behind mobilisation, intelligence and the reduction of assistance? It is the weakening of the Ukrainian army. [...] This ultimatum has been with him since the beginning of the war [full-scale invasion]. There can be no talk of this. [...] First, a silence regime. Without conditions or intimidation. Everything starts with a ceasefire. I really hope that President Trump was able to pressure Putin on this."

Details: After his conversation with Trump regarding the initiative to implement a 30-day ceasefire, Putin insisted that foreign military assistance and the sharing of intelligence information to Ukraine should be stopped.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine's international partners would not agree to weaken the Ukrainian military, even if a peace agreement is reached.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was putting forward additional conditions for a ceasefire, which indicates that he does not want to end the hostilities. 

