All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump adviser Waltz speaks with Russians about peace talks in Riyadh

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 19 March 2025, 17:01
Trump adviser Waltz speaks with Russians about peace talks in Riyadh
Mike Waltz. Photo: Getty Images

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has stated that he spoke with Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, regarding interactions between Washington and Moscow on 19 March.

Source: Waltz on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Waltz noted that he had spoken with his "Russian counterpart Yuri Ushakov about President Trump's efforts to end the war in Ukraine".

Advertisement:

"We agreed our technical teams would meet in Riyadh in the coming days to focus on implementing and expanding the partial ceasefire President Trump secured from Russia," he tweeted.

Background:

  • The White House announced that a new round of talks on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine would take place on 23 March in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
  • Following a conversation between Putin and Trump on 18 March, Washington also said that peace talks regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war will "begin immediately in the Middle East".
  • Meanwhile, Zelenskyy stressed that Putin had effectively rejected the proposal for a complete ceasefire by launching a large-scale drone attack on Ukrainian cities on the night of 18-19 March.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARussianegotiations
Advertisement:
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
All News
USA
Trump's envoy Witkoff expresses belief in Putin's sincerity despite recent attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure
US assures EU it will be involved in Ukraine peace deal, Bloomberg says
Reuters: Evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children possibly removed due to Trump terminating programme
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Zelenskyy on talks in Saudi Arabia: Discussion was quite beneficial
20:36
Explosion at police building in Odesa Oblast investigated as terrorist attack, 3 officers injured
20:23
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
19:38
Woman killed, another person injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
18:55
Russians kill two more people in Donetsk Oblast and leave another injured – photo
18:28
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
17:49
Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh
17:43
Trump envoy once again claims Putin is ready for peace and denies threat to Europe
15:41
updatedUkraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast – video
15:31
Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: