Russia launches 214 attack drones overnight: 195 fail to reach targets

Since the evening of 20 March, the Russians have attacked Ukraine with 214 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones; 114 drones were destroyed and 81 disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 09:30, 114 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs have been confirmed downed in the south, north and centre of the country. Eighty-one enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without adverse effects)."

Details: The Russian attack affected Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy and Kyiv oblasts.

The Russians launched their drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces.

