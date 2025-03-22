All Sections
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 March 2025, 19:40
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the military cabinet in the city of Kharkiv on Saturday 22 March.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "There were reports by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Minister of Defence Rustem Umierov, and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov.

We discussed the situation at the front and the developments in main directions – Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy – as well as the course of the operation in Kursk Oblast.

We also prepared for the meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations that will take place tomorrow in Saudi Arabia."

Previously: Earlier on Saturday, Zelenskyy visited Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Background:

  • On 19 March, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, announced that ceasefire talks would continue in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 23 March.
  • On 21 March, Zelenskyy confirmed that Umierov would attend the talks between the technical teams of Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia.

12:16
