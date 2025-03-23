Explosion at police building in Odesa Oblast investigated as terrorist attack, 3 officers injured
An explosion at a police building in Odesa Oblast on Sunday 23 March has left three police officers injured. Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU) is classifying the incident as a terrorist attack.
Source: Odesa Oblast SSU press service in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda
Quote: "The SSU classifies the explosion at a police building in Odesa Oblast on 23 March as an attempted terrorist attack and has already launched the corresponding criminal proceedings.
According to the investigation, the explosion occurred at around 18:00 today after a woman entered the police headquarters carrying a bag that is believed to have contained explosives.
Three police officers sustained injuries of varying severity. They are receiving medical treatment."
Details: SSU investigators are conducting an examination at the scene of the explosion. The SSU and the National Police are conducting a wide range of investigations to determine all aspects of the crime and identify those involved.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Article 258 (terrorist act) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Background: On Sunday 23 March, a woman was reported killed and several people injured in an explosion at a police building in Odesa Oblast. Media reports stated the incident occurred in the town of Biliaivka.
