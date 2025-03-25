Warehouses burn in two districts in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian drone attack – photos, video

Fires have broken out in warehouses in the Fastiv and Boryspil districts in Kyiv Oblast as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Source: State Emergency Service (SES); Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from SES: "At night, fires in warehouses in the Fastiv and Boryspil districts caused by the fall of UAV debris were extinguished. There were no fatalities or casualties."

Details: The SES also published photos and videos of the large-scale fires.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration noted that operational services continue to work to detect and respond to the consequences of the Russian attack.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that two people were injured in the Zaporizhzhia district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of 24-25 March.

Moreover, two people were injured and a fire broke out on the premises of a company as a result of the fall of debris from downed Russian drones in Poltava Oblast.

