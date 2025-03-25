All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with 139 drones and 1 ballistic missile overnight: 112 UAVs fail to reach their target

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 25 March 2025, 10:00
Russia attacks Ukraine with 139 drones and 1 ballistic missile overnight: 112 UAVs fail to reach their target
Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 78 Russian loitering munitions overnight. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 139 Shahed loitering munitions, various types of decoy drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile on the night of 24-25 March. The Ukrainian Air Force has reported that 112 drones failed to reach their target.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The enemy launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea and 139 Shahed-type loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Chauda [in temporarily occupied] Crimea on the night of 24-25 March 2025 (from 18:00 on 24 March).

As of 09:00, 78 Shahed loitering munitions (and other types of drones) are confirmed to have been shot down in the south, north and centre of the country.

A further 34 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: Reports indicate that the bombardment has affected Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Cherkasy and Odesa oblasts.

The Russian aerial attack has been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's Air Force and the defence forces.

air-raid warningUkraine's Air Forcedrones
