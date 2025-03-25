All Sections
Ukraine's defence minister on talks with US: All parties agreed to ban strikes against energy facilities

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 25 March 2025, 17:17
Burning energy infrastructure. Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

Following bilateral technical consultations between representatives of Ukraine and the US in Riyadh, an agreement was reached to implement "the presidents' agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Ukraine and Russia".

Source: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "All parties agreed to develop measures for implementing the presidents' agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Ukraine and Russia."

Details: Umierov further noted that "all parties welcome the good offices of third countries with a view toward supporting the implementation of the energy and maritime agreements".

It was also mentioned that all sides will continue working towards achieving a sustainable and lasting peace.

Background: Following the negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia on 24 March, the US delegation also announced an agreement with Russia to work on a truce in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes against energy infrastructure.

negotiationsUSAwarRustem Umierov
negotiations
