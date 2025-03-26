All Sections
Germany warns West that Putin may be deceptive in ceasefire talks

Ulyana Krychkovska, Stepan HaftkoWednesday, 26 March 2025, 13:26
Annalena Baerbock. Photo: Annalena Baerbock’s Facebook page

Outgoing German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has backed US mediation efforts in talks between Russia and Ukraine but warned that Vladimir Putin could mislead the West.

Source: European Pravda, citing Baerbock’s statement on the sidelines of a climate conference in Berlin on Wednesday, 26 March, as quoted by The Guardian

Details: Baerbock said that a real dialogue cannot take place when a ceasefire is constantly linked to new demands and concessions.

"It is also good that the United States is trying to take on a mediating role here. At the same time, we must not fool ourselves, and above all, we must not allow ourselves to be blinded by the Russian president," the German foreign minister said.

Russian propagandists claim the meeting between Russia and the United States in Riyadh lasted 12 hours, including breaks.

Background:

  • The Kremlin stated that the primary focus of the discussions with the US delegation in Saudi Arabia was the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, from which Russia withdrew in 2023.
  • On Tuesday 25 March, the Ukrainian and American teams once again met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a potential truce between Kyiv and Moscow.
  • Following talks with Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia, the US delegation agreed to work on a truce in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes on energy infrastructure.
  • US President Donald Trump suggested that the Kremlin leader could be "dragging his feet" on the issue of a truce agreement with Ukraine.

GermanyRusso-Ukrainian warPutinceasefire
