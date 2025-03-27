Ukraine's foreign minister: Russia's actions show that Putin wants to prolong war
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that Russia’s air attacks on Ukraine on the night of 26-27 March demonstrates that the Kremlin is not inclined to negotiate an end to the war.
Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "No military objectives – only terror against civilians. Dozens of them were injured, including children.
Russia's actions show that Putin wants to prolong the war rather than reciprocate Ukraine, US and partners' effort to end it."
Details: Sybiha shared photos of the aftermath of Russian UAV strikes on various Ukrainian cities during the night of 26-27 March, noting that the attacks targeted densely populated areas of major cities such as Dnipro and Kharkiv.
Background:
- As a result of Russian night attacks on Dnipro, three people were injured, while businesses, apartment buildings and over 60 cars were damaged. In Kharkiv, reports indicate 8 drone strikes, leaving 12 people injured.
- Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia launched a total of 86 UAVs against Ukraine, of which 42 were shot down and 26 failed to reach their targets.
