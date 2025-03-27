All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's foreign minister: Russia's actions show that Putin wants to prolong war

Mariya Yemets, Stepan HaftkoThursday, 27 March 2025, 12:14
Ukraine's foreign minister: Russia's actions show that Putin wants to prolong war
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that Russia’s air attacks on Ukraine on the night of 26-27 March demonstrates that the Kremlin is not inclined to negotiate an end to the war.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "No military objectives – only terror against civilians. Dozens of them were injured, including children. 

Advertisement:

Russia's actions show that Putin wants to prolong the war rather than reciprocate Ukraine, US and partners' effort to end it."

Details: Sybiha shared photos of the aftermath of Russian UAV strikes on various Ukrainian cities during the night of 26-27 March, noting that the attacks targeted densely populated areas of major cities such as Dnipro and Kharkiv.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • As a result of Russian night attacks on Dnipro, three people were injured, while businesses, apartment buildings and over 60 cars were damaged. In Kharkiv, reports indicate 8 drone strikes, leaving 12 people injured. 
  • Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia launched a total of 86 UAVs against Ukraine, of which 42 were shot down and 26 failed to reach their targets.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warAndrii SybihaPutin
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russia attacks Ukraine with 86 drones overnight: 42 destroyed by air defences, 26 fail to reach targets
Total of 224 combat clashes occur over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians won't leave occupied territories of Ukraine, but de jure they aren't theirs – Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: