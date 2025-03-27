Ukraine's foreign minister: Russia's actions show that Putin wants to prolong war

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that Russia’s air attacks on Ukraine on the night of 26-27 March demonstrates that the Kremlin is not inclined to negotiate an end to the war.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "No military objectives – only terror against civilians. Dozens of them were injured, including children.

Advertisement:

Russia's actions show that Putin wants to prolong the war rather than reciprocate Ukraine, US and partners' effort to end it."

Details: Sybiha shared photos of the aftermath of Russian UAV strikes on various Ukrainian cities during the night of 26-27 March, noting that the attacks targeted densely populated areas of major cities such as Dnipro and Kharkiv.

Background:

Advertisement:

As a result of Russian night attacks on Dnipro, three people were injured, while businesses, apartment buildings and over 60 cars were damaged. In Kharkiv, reports indicate 8 drone strikes, leaving 12 people injured.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia launched a total of 86 UAVs against Ukraine, of which 42 were shot down and 26 failed to reach their targets.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!