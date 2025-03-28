All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian drone attack on Poltava Oblast causes fire covering 2,500 sq m – photos

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 28 March 2025, 07:08
Russian drone attack on Poltava Oblast causes fire covering 2,500 sq m – photos
Firefighters at the scene. Photo: Kohut on Telegram

Fires covering an area of 2,500 sq m have broken out in Poltava Oblast as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy conducted a large-scale UAV strike on civilian targets in industrial areas within the Poltava hromada. Some of the targets were downed by air defence forces and assets. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Damage was recorded at six different locations as a result of hits and falling debris, including warehouse facilities, an office building and a transformer belonging to a business.

Fires broke out, covering a total area of 2,500 sq m."

Details: Kohut reported that the fires at all the scenes had been extinguished by 04:00, with no casualties.

Advertisement:

A total of 19 fire appliances and 90 firefighters from the State Emergency Service were involved in extinguishing the fires.

 
The scene
Photo: Kohut on Telegram
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Kohut on Telegram
 
Damaged warehouse
Photo: Kohut on Telegram

Background:

  • The Russians attacked Poltava with drones on the evening of 27 March, causing power outages in some districts of the city. Warehouse facilities belonging to a business within the Poltava hromada were damaged.
  • Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and oil and gas company office buildings in Poltava Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Poltava Oblastair defencedrones
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
Poltava Oblast
Russians attack Poltava Oblast: two injured, fire breaks out
Emergency power outages introduced in Poltava Oblast due to fall of UAV debris
Russians hit Poltava Oblast, damaging houses, agricultural machinery and power lines – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: