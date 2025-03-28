Russian drone attack on Poltava Oblast causes fire covering 2,500 sq m – photos

Fires covering an area of 2,500 sq m have broken out in Poltava Oblast as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy conducted a large-scale UAV strike on civilian targets in industrial areas within the Poltava hromada. Some of the targets were downed by air defence forces and assets. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Damage was recorded at six different locations as a result of hits and falling debris, including warehouse facilities, an office building and a transformer belonging to a business.

Fires broke out, covering a total area of 2,500 sq m."

Details: Kohut reported that the fires at all the scenes had been extinguished by 04:00, with no casualties.

A total of 19 fire appliances and 90 firefighters from the State Emergency Service were involved in extinguishing the fires.

The scene Photo: Kohut on Telegram

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Kohut on Telegram

Damaged warehouse Photo: Kohut on Telegram

Background:

The Russians attacked Poltava with drones on the evening of 27 March, causing power outages in some districts of the city. Warehouse facilities belonging to a business within the Poltava hromada were damaged.

Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and oil and gas company office buildings in Poltava Oblast.

