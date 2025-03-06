All Sections
Ukrainian air defenders thank US for Hawk system, credit it with saving hundreds of lives – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 March 2025, 17:03
Ukrainian air defenders thank US for Hawk system, credit it with saving hundreds of lives – video
Ukrainian air defence troops. Photo: Screenshot

Ukrainian operators of a Hawk anti-aircraft missile system have joined a flash mob to thank the people of the United States for their military assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Air Command Pivden (South) 

Quote: "Dear American people!

We, the soldiers of a Ukrainian air defence unit, want to express our gratitude for all the support that you have provided to us during these difficult times. This system has already saved hundreds of lives of people in our cities, protecting them from Russian cruise missiles and drones.

Thank you for standing with us in our fight for democracy and freedom. Your support is very important for us."

Details: The video of gratitude has been recorded in English.

Background:

  • Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots expressed their gratitude to the American people for the opportunity to effectively defend Ukrainian cities from Russian aerial terror. Ukrainian operators of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems urged Americans to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians.
  • On 4 March, US media outlets reported that Trump had ordered a halt to all military aid to Ukraine until he sees that the Ukrainian leadership "demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace". Trump's decision also applied to weapons that had already left US territory and were en route to the Ukrainian border.
  • US Vice President JD Vance claimed that US President Donald Trump had felt little respect from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • CNN journalists documented 33 instances of Zelenskyy expressing gratitude to the US, American officials, or the American people for their support following the full-scale Russian invasion. This is only an approximate count, as many of Zelenskyy’s internal statements in Ukrainian were not included.

