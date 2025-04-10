All Sections
Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces may be dismissed, could receive new position

Iryna Balachuk, Anhelina StrashkulychThursday, 10 April 2025, 11:12
Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces may be dismissed, could receive new position
Vadym Sukharevskyi. Photo: Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook

Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi is reportedly set to be dismissed from his post as Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, with the possibility of being appointed commander of a newly established army corps instead.

Source: Ukrainian military media outlet Militarnyi, citing sources in political and military circles

Details: The sources reported that the issue of Sukharevskyi’s dismissal had been under discussion within the Armed Forces leadership for several months.

It is currently unknown which of the army corps Sukharevskyi may be appointed to lead.

Army corps have been established within the Ground Forces, the Air Assault Forces and the Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy.

For reference: Vadym Sukharevskyi was the first officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces under whose command fire was opened on Russian troops. This occurred on 13 April 2014 near the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast.

Background: 

  • On 10 February 2024, Sukharevskyi was appointed deputy to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi with responsibility for unmanned systems and the development of drone usage.
  • On 7 May 2024, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) backed a draft decree by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, prepared by the Ministry of Defence together with the General Staff, establishing a separate branch of the Armed Forces – the Unmanned Systems Forces.
  • In June 2024, Sukharevskyi was appointed Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

