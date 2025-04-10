New video of Chinese POW interrogation: he wants to go back to China, not Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has conducted another interrogation of a Chinese prisoner of war who was fighting for the Russian side.

Source: video from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Facebook page

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting the necessary procedural actions with the prisoners captured recently in Donetsk Oblast. We are also studying all information about the participation of other such persons in Russia's actions against Ukraine."

Details: The SSU is interrogating prisoners of war who fought against Ukraine on Russia’s side and were captured in Donetsk Oblast.

A prisoner from China said that a Russian commanded his unit and showed him what to do.

"When we were hiding in a wooden shelter, we were attacked by a drone, and it damaged my weapon," the man said.

When asked by Ukrainian security officials what kind of weapons the Chinese soldiers had and who was with them, the prisoner of war said that he was armed with an AK-74 rifle and was with a Russian soldier at the time of the Ukrainian drone attack.

He also stated that in Ukrainian captivity, he was fed and generally treated better than in the Russian army.

Asked about a possible exchange, the prisoner of war said that he did not want to return to Russia but would like to go to China. He also said that China was not looking for him. He had once contacted his parents but did not tell them where he was so that his family would not worry.

Background:

On 8 April, Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian troops in Donetsk Oblast had captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting in the ranks of the Russian military. Zelenskyy also noted that he had instructed Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to urgently contact Beijing to determine how China intends to respond.

The two citizens of the People's Republic of China were captured in Donetsk Oblast by soldiers from the 81st Separate Airborne Slobozhanska Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces and the 157th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce stressed China's role in supporting Russian aggression after evidence had been published of Chinese citizens participating in the war against Ukraine.

On 9 April, Zelenskyy said that 155 Chinese citizens were fighting against Ukraine on its territory, but there could be more.

