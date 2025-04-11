Number of injured in Russian attack on Dnipro rises to nine, large-scale fire extinguished – photos

A large-scale fire in the city of Dnipro caused by a Russian attack has now been extinguished and the number of people injured in the missile strike has risen to nine.

Quote: "Firefighters have extinguished a large-scale fire covering 6,000 sq m which was caused by an enemy strike in Dnipro. The number of injured has increased to nine people."

Details: A total of 162 firefighters and 35 fire appliances were working at the scene.

Background: Russian forces launched a missile strike on the city of Dnipro on the evening of 10 April, claiming the life of a 42-year-old man. Initially, eight injured people, a fire and destruction at a civilian facility were reported.

