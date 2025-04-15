EU expects Ukraine to secure fairer terms in US minerals deal

The European Union has acknowledged that an earlier draft of the Ukraine–US critical minerals agreement contained provisions incompatible with EU law and therefore unacceptable to Ukraine. However, Brussels believes Kyiv will succeed in negotiating a version that better serves its national interests.

Source: Guillaume Mercier, spokesperson for the European Commission, at a briefing on 15 April in Brussels, as reported by a European Pravda journalist

Details: Mercier expressed confidence that Ukrainian authorities would be able to ensure the agreement aligns with Ukraine's strategic interests during ongoing talks with Washington.

"What we can say is that, according to what we have seen in the past, we welcome the statement by President Zelenskyy that some provisions were incompatible with EU law, and those conditions would not be acceptable to Ukraine," he said.

"And we trust that Ukraine authorities will negotiate the draft agreement to the best of Ukraine's interest," he added.

Background:

On 11 April, the Ukrainian delegation submitted proposals prepared by Kyiv to Washington during technical consultations on the minerals agreement.

However, the prospects for a breakthrough following the 11 April meeting appear slim, given the reportedly "antagonistic" atmosphere.

Earlier, European Pravda reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump had reinstated a provision in the minerals agreement requiring Ukraine to repay all assistance provided by the United States since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

