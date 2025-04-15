All Sections
EU expects Ukraine to secure fairer terms in US minerals deal

Tetyana Vysotska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 15 April 2025, 16:51
Guillaume Mercier. Photo: uatv.ua

The European Union has acknowledged that an earlier draft of the Ukraine–US critical minerals agreement contained provisions incompatible with EU law and therefore unacceptable to Ukraine. However, Brussels believes Kyiv will succeed in negotiating a version that better serves its national interests.

Source: Guillaume Mercier, spokesperson for the European Commission, at a briefing on 15 April in Brussels, as reported by a European Pravda journalist

Details: Mercier expressed confidence that Ukrainian authorities would be able to ensure the agreement aligns with Ukraine's strategic interests during ongoing talks with Washington.

"What we can say is that, according to what we have seen in the past, we welcome the statement by President Zelenskyy that some provisions were incompatible with EU law, and those conditions would not be acceptable to Ukraine," he said.

"And we trust that Ukraine authorities will negotiate the draft agreement to the best of Ukraine's interest," he added.

Background:

USAnegotiationsUkraineEU
