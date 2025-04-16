EU discusses sending military advisers to Ukraine

The European Union is discussing the possible deployment of military advisers to Ukraine to organise the training of Ukrainian troops.

Source: European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper during a briefing in Brussels on 16 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Hipper confirmed that the issue of sending military personnel from EU member states was discussed on 14 April during the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

Quote: "Indeed, this was discussed, but the main point is here to support Ukraine and strengthen Ukraine as much as possible, and also the discussions are ongoing as regards the adaptation to the mission, but there's nothing further I can share at this moment."

Details: Hipper refused to answer whether the deployment of an EU training mission to Ukraine is planned only after a ceasefire in the Russo-Ukrainian war is established or whether it is possible during ongoing hostilities.

Background:

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that the European Union is considering deploying military advisers to Ukraine to assist in the training of Ukrainian troops.

Earlier reports indicated that the UK is considering deploying troops to Ukraine with the primary goal of assisting in the training and rebuilding of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to deter future Russian offensives.

In addition, the coalition of the willing led by France and the UK stated that it was working on a plan to send a mission to Ukraine to ensure a future ceasefire.

