Ukrainian delegation arrives in Paris to meet with coalition of the willing and US officials

Iryna BalachukThursday, 17 April 2025, 09:52
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Paris to meet with coalition of the willing and US officials

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov have arrived in Paris to meet with leaders of the coalition of the willing and representatives of the United States.

Source: Yermak on Telegram

Quote: "I have just landed in Paris. We arrived together with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

As part of the visit, a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings are planned with representatives of the coalition states willing and able to guarantee security – in particular, from France, Germany and the UK."

Details: Yermak said that the agenda also includes a meeting with US representatives who are currently in France.

"We are working on important issues for the security of Ukraine and the whole of Europe," Yermak concluded.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff would go to Paris this week for talks, which would include Ukraine.
  • The coalition of the willing, led by France and the UK, is working on a plan to send a mission to Ukraine to guarantee a future ceasefire.
  • On 4 April, the French and UK chiefs of defence visited Kyiv to meet with Ukraine's top leadership. The purpose of the visit was to discuss the needs and challenges of the Ukrainian forces with a view to providing long-term support. 

