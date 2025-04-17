Ukrainian Defence Ministry authorises use of unmanned amphibious platform UNEX UGV

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has approved the domestically produced UNEX UGV remote-controlled self-propelled armoured platform, which can operate in difficult conditions, including water, mud, and ice, for use by the Ukrainian defence forces.

Source: Ministry of Defence

Quote: "The self-propelled platform is built on a special chassis that provides exceptional mobility in the most difficult conditions. The platform can easily move on water, floodplains, marsh, mire, sand, difficult surfaces and ice."

Details: According to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the UNEX UGV remotely controlled armoured platform has unique cross-country characteristics: it can overcome water bodies, fallen trees, ditches, large stones and even drive out of water onto ice. The amphibious vehicle can operate in challenging weather conditions and at different temperatures.

The Ministry of Defence reported that the platform is equipped with a reliable radio control system, powerful batteries, resistance to electronic warfare, and a programmable autopilot.

The UNEX UGV can be adapted for various tasks, such as combat modules, electronic warfare, logistics, evacuation, and mine-clearance.

Due to wide tyres and optimal weight distribution, the platform exerts less pressure on the ground than an infantryman's foot. This allows it to pass through anti-personnel and anti-vehicle mines.

During the presentation, the UNEX UGV demonstrated its delicacy by driving over a ceramic plate and a coffee cup without damaging them.

Background:

On 25 December 2024, the Ministry of Defence approved the supply of the Shchedryk domestic unmanned aerial vehicle to military units.

On 27 December, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine codified and allowed Ukrainian troops to use the Ravlyk robotic platform.

On 13 February, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine allowed the use of Spextr ground robotic systems of various modifications in the defence forces, which are assigned a wide range of tasks.

