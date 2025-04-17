All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian Defence Ministry authorises use of unmanned amphibious platform UNEX UGV

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 17 April 2025, 14:42
Ukrainian Defence Ministry authorises use of unmanned amphibious platform UNEX UGV
The UNEX UGV remote-controlled self-propelled armoured platform. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has approved the domestically produced UNEX UGV remote-controlled self-propelled armoured platform, which can operate in difficult conditions, including water, mud, and ice, for use by the Ukrainian defence forces.

Source: Ministry of Defence

Quote: "The self-propelled platform is built on a special chassis that provides exceptional mobility in the most difficult conditions. The platform can easily move on water, floodplains, marsh, mire, sand, difficult surfaces and ice."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the UNEX UGV remotely controlled armoured platform has unique cross-country characteristics: it can overcome water bodies, fallen trees, ditches, large stones and even drive out of water onto ice. The amphibious vehicle can operate in challenging weather conditions and at different temperatures.

The Ministry of Defence reported that the platform is equipped with a reliable radio control system, powerful batteries, resistance to electronic warfare, and a programmable autopilot.

The UNEX UGV can be adapted for various tasks, such as combat modules, electronic warfare, logistics, evacuation, and mine-clearance.

Advertisement:

Due to wide tyres and optimal weight distribution, the platform exerts less pressure on the ground than an infantryman's foot. This allows it to pass through anti-personnel and anti-vehicle mines.

During the presentation, the UNEX UGV demonstrated its delicacy by driving over a ceramic plate and a coffee cup without damaging them.

Background:

  • On 25 December 2024, the Ministry of Defence approved the supply of the Shchedryk domestic unmanned aerial vehicle to military units.
  • On 27 December, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine codified and allowed Ukrainian troops to use the Ravlyk robotic platform.
  • On 13 February, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine allowed the use of Spextr ground robotic systems of various modifications in the defence forces, which are assigned a wide range of tasks. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ministry of DefenceArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Trump's Ukraine peace plan includes recognition of occupied Crimea and neutral zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP – WSJ
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
All News
Ministry of Defence
Ukraine's first deputy defence minister to resign
Ukraine's defence minister says US continues security assistance to Ukraine
Norway to help equip Ukrainian brigades with advanced weaponry, says Ukraine's defence minister
RECENT NEWS
08:48
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast: houses and cars damaged, fire breaks out – photos
08:12
Russians attack Pokrovsk front over 60 times: 165 combat clashes on battlefield over past day
07:51
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers systems over past day
07:36
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire and damaging houses – photo
03:40
Ukrainian National Guard captures group of Russian infantrymen – video
02:40
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
00:46
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale drone attack on Odesa, causing fires and injuring people – photos, video
22:02
Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video
20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:22
Russians attack logging company in Chernihiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: