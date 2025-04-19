Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies Ukraine is "90%" behind US peace proposal

Ukraine's Defence Ministry has denied a New York Post report that Kyiv is "90% ready" for Donald Trump's peace plan presented this week in Paris.

Source: Ministry of Defence in a comment to Sky News

Details: The New York Post report, citing a senior Trump administration official, said that Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov told US officials that Kyiv was 90% behind the plan presented by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in France.

However, in a statement to Sky News, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said it "does not make political decisions" and therefore could not have made any "assessments of percentage".

Quote from the Defence Ministry: "We have several principled positions: we supported the US proposal for a full ceasefire back on 11 March, while Russia did not support the US ceasefire proposal and continues daily strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Under these conditions, it is unclear how anyone could discuss or measure in ‘percentages’ the progress of any dialogue.

Our key question is how to ensure the ceasefire proposal can work and be reliably monitored. We remain in constructive dialogue with our American partners and are fully committed to ending this war."

