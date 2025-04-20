Since morning, 45 combat clashes recorded on front line – Ukraine's General Staff

As of 16:00 on 20 April, despite Russia’s declared "Easter truce", 45 combat clashes have already occurred along the front line, with 20 of them on the Pokrovsk front alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 20 April

Details: Throughout the day, Russian forces launched artillery strikes from across the border on the settlements of Myropilske and Turia in Sumy Oblast.

On the Lyman front, two engagements were recorded near the settlements of Nadiia and Myrne.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces attacked four times near the city of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of the villages of Stupochky and Bila Hora. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians launched two attacks near the settlements of Druzhba and Toretsk.

The highest activity remains on the Pokrovsk front. A total of 20 engagements of varying intensity have taken place on Sunday 20 April near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Yelyzavetivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka and Rozlyv, with two engagements still ongoing.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces attempted to advance twice near the settlements of Skudne and in the direction of Odradne.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops made three attempts to advance on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Stepove, but were repelled.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling three attacks, with 12 engagements recorded so far. The Russians have carried out 100 artillery strikes, including seven using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Siversk, Huliaipole and Prydniprovske fronts, the Russians have not carried out active offensive actions.

Background:

On Sunday morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 20 combat engagements from 22:00 on 19 April to 08:00 on 20 April.

On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly means a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine does the same.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would respond in kind to any Russian ceasefire, but Russian assaults and artillery activity were continuing on some fronts.

Most Ukrainian defenders have not witnessed the so-called "Easter truce" promised by Russian forces, according to data from DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts.

Zelenskyy said that there has been an increase in Russian attacks and the use of kamikaze drones in the combat zone since 10:00 on 20 April. Russian forces have doubled its use of FPV drones.

