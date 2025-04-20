Russian forces occupy Katerynivka on Lyman front – DeepState

The village of Katerynivka on the map. Screenshot: DeepState map

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the evening of 20 April that Russian forces have occupied the village of Katerynivka on the Lyman front.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Katerynivka and also advanced near the settlements of Novе and Preobrazhenka and in Sykha Balka."

Advertisement:

Background:

On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly means a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine did the same.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would mirror any Russian ceasefire. He also offered to extend the truce beyond 20 April if a complete silence of arms truly prevails.

Ukrainian defenders on most fronts have not witnessed the so-called "Easter truce" promised by the Russians, according to data from DeepState.

Ukraine's General Staff reported that as of 16:00 on 20 April, despite Russia’s declared "Easter truce", 45 combat clashes had already occurred along the front line, 20 of them on the Pokrovsk front.

The 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave reported that on the Lyman front, the Russians were using the so-called Easter truce as a cover to prepare routes for the movement of heavy military equipment.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!