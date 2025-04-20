All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces occupy Katerynivka on Lyman front – DeepState

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 20 April 2025, 20:26
Russian forces occupy Katerynivka on Lyman front – DeepState
The village of Katerynivka on the map. Screenshot: DeepState map

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the evening of 20 April that Russian forces have occupied the village of Katerynivka on the Lyman front.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Katerynivka and also advanced near the settlements of Novе and Preobrazhenka and in Sykha Balka."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly means a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine did the same.
  • Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would mirror any Russian ceasefire. He also offered to extend the truce beyond 20 April if a complete silence of arms truly prevails.
  • Ukrainian defenders on most fronts have not witnessed the so-called "Easter truce" promised by the Russians, according to data from DeepState.
  • Ukraine's General Staff reported that as of 16:00 on 20 April, despite Russia’s declared "Easter truce", 45 combat clashes had already occurred along the front line, 20 of them on the Pokrovsk front.
  • The 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave reported that on the Lyman front, the Russians were using the so-called Easter truce as a cover to prepare routes for the movement of heavy military equipment.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

war
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussian attack on Kyiv kills 9 people and injures 63, including 6 children – photos
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
Half of Ukraine's EU accession clusters already screened, says bloc
Language ombudsman: Ukrainian language revives despite linguicide in occupied territories
Talks on peace plan for Ukraine begin in London with five countries participating
Vance suggests Ukraine and Russia may exchange territories as part of peace deal
All News
war
Kremlin says Putin has not ordered extension of so-called "truce"
Zelenskyy: Russians increasingly using heavy weapons, Ukrainian soldiers ambushed on Toretsk front
Since morning, 45 combat clashes recorded on front line – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
07:46
Phones ringing under rubble in Kyiv: search ongoing, in particular, for two children – photos, video
07:16
High-rise buildings, warehouses and cars damaged and fires break out after Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
04:00
UpdatedRussian attack on Kyiv kills 9 people and injures 63, including 6 children – photos
03:18
Russia attacks Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles
20:58
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
20:29
Russian strike on bus in Marhanets: number of casualties rises to 54
20:13
Russian Shahed UAV factory attacked by Ukraine's newest drones – UP source
20:11
UK foreign secretary calls Ukraine-focused meeting in London "valuable"
19:59
Ukraine's General Staff confirms drone attack on strike UAVs factory in Russia's Tatarstan
19:29
Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine to be posthumously awarded honorary decoration
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: