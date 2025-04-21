Putin's attempt to present himself as "main peacemaker" has failed

Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, has stated that "Russian leader Vladimir Putin's attempt to present himself as the main peacekeeper has failed in the information space".

Source: Kovalenko on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian information operation, aimed at accusing Ukraine of disrupting the 'truce', has failed, including in the Western information space.

Russia itself did not adhere to the ceasefire it had declared and in some places used the situation to prepare for possible new assault actions while continuing fighting on key fronts."

Details: Kovalenko added that if Russia truly wanted to end the war, it could have extended the "Easter truce" for 30 days to begin with.

Quote: "And, of course, the proposal from the Ukrainian president regarding the cessation of missile and long-range drone strikes on civilians is very sensible.

It will soon become clear whether Russia is truly aiming for an end to the war. So far, there is no evidence of that.

I will emphasise once again, Putin's attempt to present himself as the main peacekeeper has failed in the information space. This is important."

Background:

On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly meant a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine did the same.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would mirror any Russian ceasefire. He also proposed to extend the truce beyond 20 April if a complete silence of arms truly prevails.

Ukrainian defenders on most fronts have not witnessed the so-called "Easter truce" promised by the Russians, according to data from DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts.

Ukraine's General Staff reported that as of 16:00 on 20 April, despite Russia's declared "Easter truce", 45 combat clashes had already occurred along the front line, 20 of them on the Pokrovsk front.

The Kremlin said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin had not ordered that the so-called Easter truce, which the Russians did not observe anyway, be extended after midnight on 20 April.

