Kremlin says Putin has not ordered extension of so-called "truce"

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 20 April 2025, 18:43
Kremlin says Putin has not ordered extension of so-called truce
Putin. Photo: Getty Images

The Kremlin has said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has not ordered an extension of the so-called Easter truce, which the Russians did not observe anyway, after midnight on 20 April.

Source: Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a comment to TASS

Details: Peskov stated that Putin has not given a command to extend the "Easter truce".

Background:

  • On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly means a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine did the same.
  • Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would mirror any Russian ceasefire. He also offered to extend the truce beyond 20 April, if a complete silence of arms truly prevails.
  • Ukrainian defenders on most fronts have not witnessed the so-called "Easter truce" promised by the Russians, according to data from DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts.
  • Zelenskyy said there had been an increase in Russian attacks and use of kamikaze drones in the combat zone since 10:00 on 20 April. Russian forces have doubled their use of FPV drones.
  • Ukraine's General Staff reported that as of 16:00 on 20 April, despite Russia’s declared "Easter truce", 45 combat clashes had occurred along the front line, 20 of them on the Pokrovsk front.

