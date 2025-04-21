Shellings, drones, attacks: Ukraine's border guards did not experience Russian promised "truce"

Ukrainian border guards recorded numerous Russian attacks on the border area with Russia as well as assault attempts during the so-called "Easter truce" declared by the Russians.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "This is more of an imitation that Russia wants some kind of truce. Even though it was supposed to last around 30 hours, the enemy continued attacking both Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts with tubed artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems and they also used drones – both for dropping explosives and as FPV drones. Perhaps the enemy attacked Chernihiv Oblast less, but if we consider the entire stretch of the border with Russia across these three oblasts, we did not observe any ceasefire from Russia.

Along the front line where the State Border Guard Service units are deployed, the attacks began in the very first hours when the ceasefire was supposedly in effect... Maybe the enemy used fewer aircraft to carry out strikes, but we did not observe a full ceasefire."

Details: Demchenko emphasised that on some fronts, the Russians attempted to carry out assault operations in areas where border guard units are stationed.

"These were not provocations but deliberate assault actions that the enemy continued to carry out. Even if it was only on certain fronts, speaking of a ceasefire, there were not only recorded shellings but also attacks on our soldiers’ positions," Demchenko added.

Background:

On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly meant a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine did the same.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that the Russians violated the "Easter truce" 2,935 times.

On Monday 21 April, the Defence Ministry of Russia stated that Russian forces had resumed their war of aggression in Ukraine following the end of the so-called "Easter truce".

