Russia launches 54 UAVs on Ukraine overnight: 38 downed, 16 disappear from radar

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 22 April 2025, 09:25
Russia launches 54 UAVs on Ukraine overnight: 38 downed, 16 disappear from radar
Photo: Ukrainian Air Force

Russia launched 54 Shahed-type attack drones and various types of decoy UAVs on Ukraine on the night of 21-22 April. Ukrainian air defence forces have downed 38 of them.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 09:00, 38 Shahed-type attack UAVs (as well as drones of other types) have been confirmed destroyed over the east, north, south and central parts of the country. A total of 16 enemy decoy drones have disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: Odesa and Kyiv oblasts came under fire. The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Air Force added that a new wave of Russian drone attacks began at 08:00, with groups of strike UAVs entering from the north via Sumy Oblast.

Background:

  • On the evening of 21 April, explosions were heard in Odesa as the Russians attacked the city with strike drones. Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration Oleh Kiper and Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov reported that three people had been injured in the attack. Civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, an educational institution and vehicles were damaged in the city and fires broke out.
  • In the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast, six houses, four cars, garages and an out-of-town residential complex were damaged. A fire also broke out at a building site as a result of the Russian drone attack.

Ukraine's Air Force
