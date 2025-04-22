Crimean Tatar leader: Trump is testing Ukraine with messages about territorial concessions

Refat Chubarov, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, says the Trump administration has found itself trapped by its own pro-Russian statements and is now "testing" the Ukrainian authorities with its mentions of possible territorial concessions by Kyiv in exchange for peace.

Source: Chubarov in a comment to the Radio Liberty project Crimea.Realities

Quote: "Trump and his entourage have ended up in a trap entirely of their own making. Just remember the stream of friendly messages towards Putin and Russia that they came out with long before any negotiations began. That is how Moscow envisioned it… the full imperial essence of Russia has come out into the open. Now, it seems to me (and here I am moving on to assumptions), the Trump administration is testing Ukraine’s leadership and political class by spreading various messages on the subject of territorial concessions by Ukraine, without which it is supposedly impossible to end the Russo-Ukrainian war and achieve lasting peace."

Details: Chubarov stressed that Ukraine must maintain a categorical rejection of any proposals, even hypothetical ones, involving territorial concessions in exchange for peace.

Quote: "Because it is clear that in that case, there would be neither peace nor a future for the Ukrainian state. Meanwhile, since such provocations will continue, Ukrainian authorities and politicians must respond firmly in every case where real political figures are behind them."

Details: Chubarov reiterated that the Mejlis rejects any recognition of Russian control over Crimea in any form – both de facto and de jure.

Quote: "Our position, which is fully based on international law and entirely in line with Ukraine’s national legislation, is as follows: Crimea is the homeland of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people and an integral part of Ukraine. Accordingly, no one under any circumstances may decide the fate of Crimea except the Ukrainian state and the Crimean Tatar people."

On 17 April, Ukraine, the US, France, the UK and Germany held talks in Paris on ending the Russo-Ukrainian war. The next round of talks is scheduled for this week in London.

US President Donald Trump has expressed hope that Ukraine and Russia will reach an agreement soon, after which both countries will "start to do big business with the United States of America".

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Ukraine is under pressure to respond this week to a range of proposals from the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine. These include potential US recognition of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and excluding Kyiv from NATO membership.

