Vance suggests Ukraine and Russia may exchange territories as part of peace deal

US Vice President JD Vance has stated that the US has proposed a peace agreement to Russia and Ukraine, which provides for the exchange of some territories and a freeze of the war at approximately the current front lines.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vance noted that both Ukraine and Russia would have to give up some territories controlled by each side. "There's going to have to be some territorial swaps," Vance said.

Advertisement:

He noted that the resulting line of demarcation will probably not precisely coincide with the front line that is currently in place.

"The current lines, somewhere close to them is where you’re ultimately, I think, going to draw the new lines in the conflict," Vance told reporters in India on Wednesday, after a tour of the Taj Mahal.

He added that in order to stop the killing, both sides must "put down their weapons, to freeze this thing and to get on with the business of actually building a better Russia and a better Ukraine".

Advertisement:

Background:

Last week, US President Donald Trump warned that he was ready to abandon efforts to end the war in Ukraine if a deal is not reached soon.

Vance explained that Washington had made a "very explicit proposal" to Russia and Ukraine on the path to a peace deal, adding that "it’s time for them to either say yes or for the United States to walk away from this process".

Vance said he was "optimistic" about the talks, adding that he believed all sides had been negotiating in good faith so far.

Media reports indicate that the US is ready to recognise Russia's control over Ukrainian Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow as part of a potential peace deal.

On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv does not recognise Russia's occupation of Crimea, which is internationally recognised as Ukrainian territory.

It was expected that negotiations for a peaceful settlement would take place in London on 23 April at the level of the foreign ministers of five states. However, the UK Foreign Office later announced that the ministerial talks had been postponed and meetings would now be held at the level of senior officials.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!