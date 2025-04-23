Ukrainian military to receive new FPV drone with electric motor

Heneral Chereshnia – a new FPV drone with an electric motor for the Ukrainian military. Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has formally codified and approved the use of the Heneral Chereshnia unmanned FPV aircraft system.

Source: Ministry of Defence press service with reference to the Main Directorate for the Lifecycle of Weapons and Military Equipment

Details: It is noted that the Heneral Chereshnia drones are based on frames of various sizes. These aircraft have powerful electric motors.

The targeting equipment of the drones with warheads depends on the application. Depending on the size of the frame, the drones can carry an explosive charge designed to destroy enemy armoured vehicles, cars, and dugouts.

The Defence Ministry says that the Heneral Chereshnia system can be deployed and prepared for operation in minutes. This is extremely important to ensure the safety of the crew.

