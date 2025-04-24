All Sections
Six injured as Russia targets Kharkiv with three waves of missiles and drones overnight – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 24 April 2025, 10:26
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces launched three attacks on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 23-24 April, deploying Iskander and Kh-type missiles, alongside Geran-2 (Shahed-136) loitering munitions. The strikes have caused destruction and left six people injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The Russian Armed Forces launched a large-scale missile attack on Kharkiv from approximately 01:10 to 01:30 on 24 April. Early reports indicate that the enemy fired three Iskander cruise missiles on the city, damaging business premises. A missile (likely of the Kh type) struck an area near a residential block in the Osnovianskyi district, damaging houses."

The aftermath of the Russian attack
Details: The second wave of strikes took place around 03:00-03:30. The Russians attacked a company in Kharkiv using over 10 loitering munitions (early reports indicate that they were of the Geran-2 type).

"Around 05:00, the third wave of attacks began – another missile strike. A two-storey non-residential building belonging to a company was destroyed in the Slobidskyi district. A missile hit a stadium on the territory of a school in the Nemyshlianskyi district, causing damage to the educational institution and neighbouring apartment blocks," the prosecutor's office said.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack

The aftermath of the Russian attack
More than 10 houses were damaged in the village of Bezliudivka in the Kharkiv district, and a 14-year-old girl suffered a contusion.

"The enemy is reported to have used Kh-type missiles during this series of attacks," the prosecutor's office said.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Earlier reports indicated that Russian forces had attacked Kharkiv with 14 drones and 10 missiles, damaging multi-storey residential buildings, a hospital, a school, houses and a hotel and injuring two people.

Background: Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia had launched 215 missiles and drones on Ukraine. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 112 Russian aerial assets.

