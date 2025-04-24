Six injured as Russia targets Kharkiv with three waves of missiles and drones overnight – photos

Russian forces launched three attacks on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 23-24 April, deploying Iskander and Kh-type missiles, alongside Geran-2 (Shahed-136) loitering munitions. The strikes have caused destruction and left six people injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The Russian Armed Forces launched a large-scale missile attack on Kharkiv from approximately 01:10 to 01:30 on 24 April. Early reports indicate that the enemy fired three Iskander cruise missiles on the city, damaging business premises. A missile (likely of the Kh type) struck an area near a residential block in the Osnovianskyi district, damaging houses."

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The second wave of strikes took place around 03:00-03:30. The Russians attacked a company in Kharkiv using over 10 loitering munitions (early reports indicate that they were of the Geran-2 type).

"Around 05:00, the third wave of attacks began – another missile strike. A two-storey non-residential building belonging to a company was destroyed in the Slobidskyi district. A missile hit a stadium on the territory of a school in the Nemyshlianskyi district, causing damage to the educational institution and neighbouring apartment blocks," the prosecutor's office said.

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

More than 10 houses were damaged in the village of Bezliudivka in the Kharkiv district, and a 14-year-old girl suffered a contusion.

"The enemy is reported to have used Kh-type missiles during this series of attacks," the prosecutor's office said.

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Earlier reports indicated that Russian forces had attacked Kharkiv with 14 drones and 10 missiles, damaging multi-storey residential buildings, a hospital, a school, houses and a hotel and injuring two people.

Background: Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia had launched 215 missiles and drones on Ukraine. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 112 Russian aerial assets.

