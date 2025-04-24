Russian missile strike injures two people and damages residential buildings, clinic, school and hotel in Kharkiv – photos

The Russians have used 14 drones and 10 missiles to attack the city of Kharkiv, damaging high-rise buildings, a hospital, a school, houses and a hotel. Two people have been injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES); Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote from Terekhov: "According to our city’s Situation Centre, Kharkiv was attacked 24 times during the night. Fourteen times by enemy UAVs and 10 times by missiles.

High-rise buildings, a city clinic building, a school, houses, a production facility and a hotel complex were damaged. One person was hospitalised."

One of the damaged buildings Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The SES reported that large-scale fires had broken out in the city. High-rise buildings and houses, an educational institution and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

"Early reports indicate that two people have been injured. SES units, municipal services and psychologists are working under the threat of repeat strikes. Firefighting measures and rubble clearing are ongoing," the SES summarised.

Psychologist operating at the scene Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April. Air defence systems responded to the attack.

As of 06:00, nine people had been killed and 63 injured in the city of Kyiv, including 6 children and a pregnant woman. Hits on civilian infrastructure had also been recorded. By morning, phones were heard ringing from under the rubble of a building destroyed by the Russians in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Two children are among those being searched for.

Two people were injured and several five-storey residential buildings as well as shops, warehouses, a public transport stop and cars were damaged in a combined Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.

A train driver in Kyiv and a conductor in Zhytomyr were injured in a Russian combined attack on the night of 23-24 April. In addition, service tracks and office and maintenance buildings were damaged in the city of Kyiv and in Kharkiv Oblast due to the attack.

Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reported that firefighters had extinguished around 40 fires in 9 Ukrainian oblasts that had broken out as a result of Russian large-scale combined missile and drone attacks. A firefighter was injured in a double-tap strike on Zhytomyr Oblast.

